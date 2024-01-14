Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Lucy Scientific Discovery by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 196,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 119,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of LSDI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 518,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,762. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

Lucy Scientific Discovery ( NASDAQ:LSDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

