Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 96,195 iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 96,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 166,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 321,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

