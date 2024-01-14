Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 134 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,591,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,532 shares in the company, valued at $101,922,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,281 shares of company stock worth $66,661,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.00. 1,277,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,114. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $249.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

