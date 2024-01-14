Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 1,472 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 156.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,442,000 after buying an additional 1,814,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 179.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,024,000 after buying an additional 1,756,000 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. 12,732,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,213,732. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.