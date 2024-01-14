Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 2,107 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $13.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $815.02. The stock had a trading volume of 283,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,298. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $824.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $796.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

