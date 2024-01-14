Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 986 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zoetis by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 188.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

ZTS traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,728. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

