Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $105.06. 6,680,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,622,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

