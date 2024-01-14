Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

VEEV traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.30 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,900 shares of company stock worth $9,457,744 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

