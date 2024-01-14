Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $15.78 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $611.80. The stock had a trading volume of 802,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,685. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The company has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.