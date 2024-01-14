Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $3.08 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 212,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. 325,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,589. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

