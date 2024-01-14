Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,111. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

