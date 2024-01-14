Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 622 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 539,065 shares of company stock valued at $102,830,906. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

