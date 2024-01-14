Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Extreme Networks comprises 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.42% of Extreme Networks worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 389.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after purchasing an additional 751,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 407.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 866,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after buying an additional 695,519 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.22. 1,667,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. UBS Group began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

