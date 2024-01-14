Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 668 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,043,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,759,456. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.91. The company has a market cap of $695.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

