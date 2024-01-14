Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $284,991,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE:DLR traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.08. 1,631,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,997. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

