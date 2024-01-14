Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.80. 245,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,262,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $796,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,049.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

