Mainsail Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $355.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $361.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.46.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

