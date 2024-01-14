Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MEQYF remained flat at 96.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is 100.49. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of 96.90 and a 12-month high of 104.04.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

