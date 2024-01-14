Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $406,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 10,380,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

