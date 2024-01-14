Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 44,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 317,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $521.51 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $482.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $537.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.45.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

