Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 9,657 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

