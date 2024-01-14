Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $290.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

