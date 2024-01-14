Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

