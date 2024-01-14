Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 181,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 76.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 636.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,979,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.78 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

