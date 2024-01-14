Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $329,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.29. The company has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

