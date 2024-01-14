Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $225.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.40. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

