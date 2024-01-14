Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %

DEO opened at $143.13 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.