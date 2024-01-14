Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 699 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

