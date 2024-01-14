Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Wipro Price Performance

WIT stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

