Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

