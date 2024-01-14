Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $225.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.07. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $228.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

