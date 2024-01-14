McGrath RentCorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

MGRC opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $122.83. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

