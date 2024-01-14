Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.96 and traded as high as C$9.11. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.98, with a volume of 58,231 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.29 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.7691638 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.34%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

