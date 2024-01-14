Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.96 and traded as high as C$9.11. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.98, with a volume of 58,231 shares changing hands.
Medical Facilities Stock Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.29 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.7691638 earnings per share for the current year.
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
