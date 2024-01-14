Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

