MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.29

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and traded as low as $17.57. MEG Energy shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 37,936 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MEG Energy

MEG Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

MEG Energy Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.