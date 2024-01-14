Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

