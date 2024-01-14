Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 82 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $293.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

