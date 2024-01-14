Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 82 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

MCD stock opened at $293.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.28 and its 200 day moving average is $280.29. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

