Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.