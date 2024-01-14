Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 793,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,341,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 322,857 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

