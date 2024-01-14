Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $35,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 258,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MSM opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

