Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,148 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Bank of America reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

