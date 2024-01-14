Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,250 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $84.08.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

