Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,650 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

