Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 797 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 566,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 146,306 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

