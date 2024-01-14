Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $2.12 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

