Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of E opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

