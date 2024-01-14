Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25.13 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $734,917.37 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002701 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024814 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

