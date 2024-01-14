MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,966 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of MetLife worth $99,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.83 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

