MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
MMT opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $4.96.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
