MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

MMT opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

